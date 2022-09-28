More pressure: Businesses again urge BOJ rate hike reprieve

Entornointeligente.com /

The Bank of Jamaica, BOJ, will make its next monetary policy announcement on Thursday, having already raised by 550 basis points since late September last year, its benchmark policy rate paid on cash which deposit-taking institutions park at the central bank.

In a continuing campaign against the rate rises, already the private sector is bristling at the possibility of another rate increase this week that will push loan rates up further for consumers and businesses as the central bank seeks to rein in inflation, which is still tracking way above the 4 to 6 per cent target range.

In a joint statement on September 23, the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica, PSOJ, and Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association, JMEA, urged the BOJ to stay any further raise rise action in order to avoid adverse economic consequences. The plea, by itself is unlikely to influence the consideration of the BOJ’s Monetary Policy Committee this week, with the MPC and central bank Governor Richard Byles having laid out last month that only hard cold data would determine the bank’s next policy response.

«While the Jamaican economy has shown resilience as evidenced by the latest quarterly GDP growth numbers of 5.7 per cent, the private sector is concerned that further tightening of monetary policy by the BOJ would slow domestic demand to levels which would put Jamaica’s growth prospects of 2.5 to 4.5 per cent for 2023 at risk,» private sector leaders said in their statement.

The business leaders are wary of further rate hikes spooking consumers and investors leading to delayed purchases and shelved investments as a result of higher loan rates and debt servicing costs. Apart from negative local economic dynamics, the PSOJ and JMEA are fearful that similar central bank rate rise actions in the economies of Jamaica’s major trading partners of the United States and the United Kingdom, UK, are courting a recession that could have disastrous consequences for import and tourism-dependent Jamaica.

