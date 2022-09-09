More Medals For Jamaica At Copa Merengue Championship

Entornointeligente.com /

Archer Maia Garbutt, on Thursday, added a gold medal to the silver she picked up on Wednesday at the 8th Copa Merengue Archery Competition ongoing in the Dominican Republic. Similarly, Wednesday’s gold medallist Ronald Deenah also mined another medal on Thursday, this time silver. Para archer Acee Green also added to the medal tally on Thursday after he picked up bronze. Kristoff Street is the other medallist, getting silver on the opening day of competition. In total, Jamaica has six medals, 2 gold, 3 silver and a bronze. The team returns home on Friday.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com