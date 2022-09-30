More Jamaican tales from a prolific storyteller

Entornointeligente.com /

Opal Palmer Adisa is one of the busiest people in Jamaica. The titles attached to her name – professor, poet, cultural activist, feminist, and award-winner many times over – indicate some of her activities.

They were used last week by a woman who might have applied them to herself – Dr Isis Semaj-Hall, lecturer at The University of the West Indies. The occasion, the launch of Palmer Adisa’s most recent book, The Storyteller’s Return: Story Poems , was further evidence of her jampacked life.

It was her third major publication in about a year. The others were Portia’s Dream , the authorised children’s biography of Portia Simpson Miller, Jamaica’s first female prime minister; and 100+ Voices for Miss Lou , an anthology of poetry, tributes, interviews and essays on Dr Louise Bennett Coverley, which Palmer Adisa edited.

Add to all that this promise found on the last page of her previous book: «Look out for my next poetic prose collection entitled my body in the land of xaymaca, which is scheduled to come out next year. Did a reader just exclaim, «Over-achiever!»?

At the launch, held at 10A West King’s House Road, Dr Semaj-Hall, in introducing Palmer Adisa, gave the audience a strong sense of the book’s ethos when she spoke of the author’s «ability to listen not just to voice, but also to home, to land, to experience, to taste, to joy».

