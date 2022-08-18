More beds added to re-activated COVID step-down facility

The parallel healthcare system now stands at 41 per cent occupancy as hospitalisations continue to increase, prompting the Ministry of Health to add additional beds to one facility.
Speaking at yesterday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing, Principal Medical Officer of Institutions Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards said ten beds were added to the Point Fortin Area Hospital step-down facility, increasing its capacity from 35 spaces to 45.
«The hospitalisations will mirror the increase in the number of confirmed COVID cases, more COVID cases means there are more high-risk persons who would be infected and they would be hospitalised,» she said.
Abdool-Richards said currently, six per cent of all cases will require hospitalisation.
Since the last week in July, the country has witnessed an increase in the seven-day rolling average of confirmed cases.
As of Monday, T&T was recording some 280 new infections per day, while just one month ago the figure was half that at 140 cases on average per day. This has led to an increase in hospitalisations across all levels of care—ward level and in the ICUs. The increase is also being witnessed in the accident and emergency departments of the traditional healthcare system, with 28 patients currently awaiting transfer into COVID-19 facilities.
Abdool-Richards said the ambulance usage has also increased, with 20 per cent of the GMRTT fleet now being utilised for patient transfers.
Last week, the Ministry of Health reactivated the Point Fortin Area Hospital and UTT Valsayn step-down facilities in the face of the rising numbers. It’s the first time they are being utilised since they were all deactivated earlier this year amid decreasing hospitalisations.
Abdool-Richards called on the population to take the necessary steps to protect themselves and their loved ones from the disease. She also thanked all healthcare workers for their efforts in fighting the pandemic.
Meanwhile, the ministry yesterday reported four deaths from COVID-19, two elderly males and two elderly females all with multiple co-morbidities. There were also 362 new infections from samples collected between August 15 and 16.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian