Moonilal tells Rowley:Take FUL report and clean your Tobago goat pen

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley must take the report into the T&T Police Service’s Firearm Users’ Licence (FUL) operations and clean his Tobago goat pen with it, since that is only to undermine Gary Griffith’s application for Police Commissioner, says UNC MP Roodal Moonilal.
He made the comment at Thursday’s UNC media briefing in response to Rowley’s recent disclosure about the completed FUL report.
Moonilal claimed the report was «part of a deepening conspiracy involving applications» for the CoP post and the UNC wasn’t surprised it arose when it became clear Griffith had reapplied for the post.
Moonilal alleged Rowley had «commissioned his own investigation, which many of us believe is illegal, into the firearms unit of the TTPS … the TTPS is an independent organisation, politicians ought not to be establishing investigations into any TTPS unit. Dr Rowley has done that.»
«He claims now to have a report in his hand that he says is ‘shocking’ … he having appointed the people, paid them,» Moonilal alleged.
«And he has the executive summary which he intends to lay in Parliament. Today, I tell Dr Keith Rowley – take that executive summary, take it to Tobago to that goat pen and clean the goat pen with it—use that in the goat pen in Tobago. Don’t even waste time bringing that to Parliament.»
Moonilal added: «That is just a hoax and a scandal and that is really to undermine Griffith’s application—don’t bring it there. Don’t let (Fitzgerald) Hinds bring it there, whether it rain or it sun. Don’t let him bring any report to Parliament dealing with any scandalous matter of the TTPS unless that has been properly done by the police themselves.
«The police have the capacity to investigate … but politicians ought not to be commissioning investigation into any matter where you’re doing it for the sole purpose of defaming any applicant to public office.»
After the recent Law Association meeting where a no-confidence motion against the Attorney General failed, Moonilal called on the Board of Inland Revenue to audit lawyers getting State briefs whom he claimed aren’t declaring that for tax purposes.
He said many lawyers getting briefs should be audited to examine the amount of money they collect in briefs, vis a vis their tax declaration.
«We’re told there are people receiving monies and not declaring it for tax purposes. BIR, open your eyes and focus on some of the lawyers getting briefs and not declaring for tax purposes and cheating the public of tax revenue,» he claimed.
He said Attorney General Reginald Armour has command of these lawyers and they stand and say ‘this is a good boy’, referring to the LATT meeting.
Moonilal defended Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar against newspaper editorials which took issue with her attacks on lawyers at the LATT meeting.
«It was a blatant naked dire attack driven by malice and political instinct of these papers and should be condemned, it was hypocritical,» he claimed, querying why nothing was written when Rowley had attacked LATT.
Moonilal claimed «character witnesses» were arranged for Armour at the LATT meeting. But he said that can’t help Armour, since the issue was really Armour’s situation with the Florida court.
