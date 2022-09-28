Montague Defends Chang’s «shoot To Kill» Comment

Entornointeligente.com /

Former National Security Minister and St. Mary Western Member of Parliament Robert Montague has rejected the criticism of recent «shoot to kill» comments by National Security Minister Dr. Horace Chang. Dr. Chang has been heavily criticised for saying the police must not hesitate to use lethal force when challenged by gunmen. But Mr. Montague, who was speaking in the House of Representatives during Tuesday’s debate on the new Firearms Bill, said police personnel are trained to use lethal force. As such, he said the criticism of Dr. Chang is unfounded. Mr. Montague argued that if a criminal takes up a gun against the police, «the police, by the Use of Force Policy, clearly has to use force that’s appropriate to dispel that threat». Using a shooting range as example, he noted that officers are trained to shoot at a head and torso target, not a «hand or a foot». Mr. Montague urged critics not to be hypocritical, adding that «too much protection is being given to the criminals, and if they decide to take up a gun, they must understand the consequences of that action».

