Mona Stay Perfect In Manning Cup

Mona High continued their perfect start to the season as they got by Wolmer’s Boys 3-1 in a Zone «E» top of the table clash in the ISSA Manning Cup on Wednesday to make it five wins from as many games. Zhaine Pinnock, Romario Thomas and Donhue Mitchell all got on the scoresheet for Mona. Camperdown and Hydel battled to a 1-1 draw, while Kingston High clipped Papine high 2-1 in the other Zone «E» matches. In Zone «B» Jamaica College blanked St Jago 4-0, Holy Trinity eased past St Mary’s College 5-1 with St Catherine High thrashing Cedar Grove 6-0.

In action from Zone «D» Jonhathan Grant prevailed 2-1 against Norman Manley, while Dunoon Technical defeated Spanish Town High by a similar scoreline.

