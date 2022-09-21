Mona hammer Camperdown 9-2

Entornointeligente.com /

Mona High School defeated Camperdown 9-2 in their ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup Group E game today at the Mona High School Field.

Zhaine Pinnock had a hattrick in the 51st, 53rd and 59th minutes and there were contributions from Denzel McKenzie (fourth minute), Donhue Mitchell (16th), Dante Peralto (19th), Romarion Thomas (54th), Ackeem Bernard (57th) and Damoi Whitfield (72nd).

Demario Knight (20th) and Marlon James (61st) got the goals for Camperdown.

The win maintains Mona High’s lead atop the table with nine points.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

