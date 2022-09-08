Moms for Literacy celebrates 29 years of service to T&T on World Literacy Day

For three decades Moms for Literacy has been the embodiment of dedicated service and commitment, by successfully contributing to national literacy development via unique remedial reading intervention programmes, to meet the growing literacy needs of the children between the ages 4 – 17 in Trinidad and Tobago.
Led by Founder/Programme Director Amber Gonzales, Moms for Literacy has received stellar awards with The Medal of Merit (Gold) for Public Service in Education in August 2005 by the government of Trinidad and Tobago; the Citigroup NGO Appreciation Award in 2006; the United Way Most Active NGO also in 2006; the Pierrot Award from Gayelle community in 2007 and Programme Director Distinguished Service Award in 2009.
