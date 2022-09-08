Moms for Literacy celebrates 29 years of service to T&T on World Literacy Day

Entornointeligente.com /

For three decades Moms for Lit­er­a­cy has been the em­bod­i­ment of ded­i­cat­ed ser­vice and com­mit­ment, by suc­cess­ful­ly con­tribut­ing to na­tion­al lit­er­a­cy de­vel­op­ment via unique re­me­di­al read­ing in­ter­ven­tion pro­grammes, to meet the grow­ing lit­er­a­cy needs of the chil­dren be­tween the ages 4 – 17 in Trinidad and To­ba­go.

Led by Founder/Pro­gramme Di­rec­tor Am­ber Gon­za­les, Moms for Lit­er­a­cy has re­ceived stel­lar awards with The Medal of Mer­it (Gold) for Pub­lic Ser­vice in Ed­u­ca­tion in Au­gust 2005 by the gov­ern­ment of Trinidad and To­ba­go; the Cit­i­group NGO Ap­pre­ci­a­tion Award in 2006; the Unit­ed Way Most Ac­tive NGO al­so in 2006; the Pier­rot Award from Gayelle com­mu­ni­ty in 2007 and Pro­gramme Di­rec­tor Dis­tin­guished Ser­vice Award in 2009.

