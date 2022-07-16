Mom, son, 2, escape death

A St Augustine family is thanking God that they escaped from being crushed by a landslip behind their home.
Akinia Charles and her two-year-old son were at their Mohammed Street, St Augustine home just after 8 am yesterday, when they heard a crashing sound, followed by a stream of mud and debris flowing through their space and stopping on the bed they normally sleep on.
Charles said she removed her child in a split second before the rubble and debris came crashing into her bedroom.
«When I was standing in my bedroom, I heard something crackling and it kept on going and my baby was sleeping in the corner of the bed. I just grab on to him and by the time I turned around, I saw wood, concrete and other items crashing through the wall and window and what is even more traumatic is that a stone fell right on the bed where we normally lie down,» Charles said.
Ten persons, including Charles and her son, live at the home.
She added that she was shaken and had to be pulled out of the house after she went into complete shock after seeing what happened.
Charles is an employee of the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation.
She told Guardian Media then that she sent her son to her mother’s home and was contemplating where she was going to sleep.
The landslip was said to have emanated from a neighbour’s property, where a retaining wall was placed to stop land slippage.
Charles noted that her losses were great and could not estimate the amount of damage, as her kitchen was totally destroyed during the ordeal.
Her neighbour Stephen Chaitan, whose car was almost consumed by the landslip, said his family built the retaining wall because the land on the property was continuously falling on Charles’s home.
He said, «I woke up this morning and my father told me that he saw the dirt sinking, so I came downstairs and I saw the car shifting towards the neighbour and within trying to pull out the vehicle, in a split second the wall just cave in and ended up on the neighbour’s house.
«I guess it was the earthquake that weaken the wall and it had some cracks on the wall and with the heavy rain, I think that pushed it down. I am glad no one was injured because my neighbour has a lot of children living in their home. We are going to take some plastic and put it on the dirt so I can stop the dirt from slipping.»
Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation chairman Kwasi Robinson and his team visited the site to assess to the situation.
«Unfortunately, we are here to respond to a land slippage. From preliminary observation, it appears that the earthquakes from this week and then the inclement weather would have further caused it to detach further. Thankfully, we are getting support from the line minister Faris Al-Rawi, who is currently on cabinet retreat and he sent his advisor, Mc Kasie Peters, and his team. So, we are firstly working on stabilising, where we will have a partnership with the Ministry of Works and engineering team, then secondly, we look at the estimate to repair the wall,» Robinson said.
Public told avoid perilous North Coast Road
Drivers seeking to utilise the North Coast Road to access Maracas and environs were last evening advised of a major landslip around the 11km mark, which is between Maracas Bay and the lookout.
Reports are that the land in that area caved in yesterday afternoon, taking half of the roadway with it.
The Ministry of Works and Transport dispatched their technical team to assess the damage and determine the scale of repair works required.
Currently, that section of the roadway only allows for single-lane traffic. The ministry is advising the public to exercise extreme caution when driving in the area but also suggests that alternative routes should be taken as much as possible.
The Public Transport Service, in a release, also announced the temporary suspension of the Blanchisseuse service as a result of the landslip and commuters were advised to make alternative travel arrangements.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian