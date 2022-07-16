Mom, son, 2, escape death

Entornointeligente.com /

A St Au­gus­tine fam­i­ly is thank­ing God that they es­caped from be­ing crushed by a land­slip be­hind their home.

Akinia Charles and her two-year-old son were at their Mo­hammed Street, St Au­gus­tine home just af­ter 8 am yes­ter­day, when they heard a crash­ing sound, fol­lowed by a stream of mud and de­bris flow­ing through their space and stop­ping on the bed they nor­mal­ly sleep on.

Charles said she re­moved her child in a split sec­ond be­fore the rub­ble and de­bris came crash­ing in­to her bed­room.

«When I was stand­ing in my bed­room, I heard some­thing crack­ling and it kept on go­ing and my ba­by was sleep­ing in the cor­ner of the bed. I just grab on to him and by the time I turned around, I saw wood, con­crete and oth­er items crash­ing through the wall and win­dow and what is even more trau­mat­ic is that a stone fell right on the bed where we nor­mal­ly lie down,» Charles said.

Ten per­sons, in­clud­ing Charles and her son, live at the home.

She added that she was shak­en and had to be pulled out of the house af­ter she went in­to com­plete shock af­ter see­ing what hap­pened.

Charles is an em­ploy­ee of the Tu­na­puna/Pi­ar­co Re­gion­al Cor­po­ra­tion.

She told Guardian Me­dia then that she sent her son to her moth­er’s home and was con­tem­plat­ing where she was go­ing to sleep.

The land­slip was said to have em­anat­ed from a neigh­bour’s prop­er­ty, where a re­tain­ing wall was placed to stop land slip­page.

Charles not­ed that her loss­es were great and could not es­ti­mate the amount of dam­age, as her kitchen was to­tal­ly de­stroyed dur­ing the or­deal.

Her neigh­bour Stephen Chai­tan, whose car was al­most con­sumed by the land­slip, said his fam­i­ly built the re­tain­ing wall be­cause the land on the prop­er­ty was con­tin­u­ous­ly falling on Charles’s home.

He said, «I woke up this morn­ing and my fa­ther told me that he saw the dirt sink­ing, so I came down­stairs and I saw the car shift­ing to­wards the neigh­bour and with­in try­ing to pull out the ve­hi­cle, in a split sec­ond the wall just cave in and end­ed up on the neigh­bour’s house.

«I guess it was the earth­quake that weak­en the wall and it had some cracks on the wall and with the heavy rain, I think that pushed it down. I am glad no one was in­jured be­cause my neigh­bour has a lot of chil­dren liv­ing in their home. We are go­ing to take some plas­tic and put it on the dirt so I can stop the dirt from slip­ping.»

Tu­na­puna/Pi­ar­co Re­gion­al Cor­po­ra­tion chair­man Kwasi Robin­son and his team vis­it­ed the site to as­sess to the sit­u­a­tion.

«Un­for­tu­nate­ly, we are here to re­spond to a land slip­page. From pre­lim­i­nary ob­ser­va­tion, it ap­pears that the earth­quakes from this week and then the in­clement weath­er would have fur­ther caused it to de­tach fur­ther. Thank­ful­ly, we are get­ting sup­port from the line min­is­ter Faris Al-Rawi, who is cur­rent­ly on cab­i­net re­treat and he sent his ad­vi­sor, Mc Kasie Pe­ters, and his team. So, we are first­ly work­ing on sta­bil­is­ing, where we will have a part­ner­ship with the Min­istry of Works and en­gi­neer­ing team, then sec­ond­ly, we look at the es­ti­mate to re­pair the wall,» Robin­son said.

Pub­lic told avoid per­ilous North Coast Road

Dri­vers seek­ing to utilise the North Coast Road to ac­cess Mara­cas and en­vi­rons were last evening ad­vised of a ma­jor land­slip around the 11km mark, which is be­tween Mara­cas Bay and the look­out.

Re­ports are that the land in that area caved in yes­ter­day af­ter­noon, tak­ing half of the road­way with it.

The Min­istry of Works and Trans­port dis­patched their tech­ni­cal team to as­sess the dam­age and de­ter­mine the scale of re­pair works re­quired.

Cur­rent­ly, that sec­tion of the road­way on­ly al­lows for sin­gle-lane traf­fic. The min­istry is ad­vis­ing the pub­lic to ex­er­cise ex­treme cau­tion when dri­ving in the area but al­so sug­gests that al­ter­na­tive routes should be tak­en as much as pos­si­ble.

The Pub­lic Trans­port Ser­vice, in a re­lease, al­so an­nounced the tem­po­rary sus­pen­sion of the Blan­chisseuse ser­vice as a re­sult of the land­slip and com­muters were ad­vised to make al­ter­na­tive trav­el arrange­ments.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

