Mom seeks to raise $.6m for toddler son’s life saving surgery

A moth­er is seek­ing help for her three-year-old son Zaid, who is in dire need of surgery.

The moth­er, who is a crime vic­tim and can­not be named, said she has no oth­er op­tion but to come to the me­dia to get as­sis­tance for her son.

The $600,000 surgery is need­ed to re­duce swelling in her tod­dler son’s head.

«My son was born on April 27th and three weeks af­ter be­ing dis­charged, he went home and for three weeks every­thing was okay. I re­alised that his eyes were ac­tu­al­ly get­ting yel­low and in do­ing so, I car­ried him to the San­gre Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal. He was ward­ed for jaun­dice and was treat­ed for two weeks. When he came home, I start­ed to re­alise that his eyes were be­com­ing yel­low with the same symp­toms,» the woman said.

She added that she rushed him back to the hos­pi­tal, where he was ward­ed and then placed in the In­ten­sive Care Unit.

The moth­er said she is still strug­gling to un­der­stand what went wrong since, from all in­di­ca­tions, her son was healthy and she had a smooth de­liv­ery.

«He needs im­me­di­ate surgery and it costs $600,000, doc­tors told us that he should have done this surgery at the age of three months and him be­ing at three years old now, it is more dan­ger­ous to car­ry out the pro­ce­dure. I was re­ferred to Dr David To­by and he said that the surgery has been done be­fore but it will be risky and they will have to bring a for­eign doc­tor to Trinidad,» she said.

She added, «Dr To­by said the faster we do it, the bet­ter it is for him be­cause the old­er he gets, it will be­come more com­pli­cat­ed to do the surgery be­cause this is done for ba­bies, for adults, it’s high risk and when you reach a cer­tain age to do the surgery. So the longer he takes to get this op­er­a­tion, the more dan­ger zone he’s in.»

The moth­er said the med­ica­tion to help her son is al­so cost­ly and she has to find $800 every 13 days for his med­i­cine.

The moth­er said while she is now seek­ing help for her son, in the fu­ture, she hopes to give back and as­sist par­ents of dis­abled or sick chil­dren by set­ting up a foun­da­tion in her son’s name.

Any­one wish­ing to as­sist her can con­tact 396-1926.

