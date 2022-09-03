Mom seeks to raise $.6m for toddler son’s life saving surgery

A mother is seeking help for her three-year-old son Zaid, who is in dire need of surgery.
The mother, who is a crime victim and cannot be named, said she has no other option but to come to the media to get assistance for her son.
The $600,000 surgery is needed to reduce swelling in her toddler son’s head.
«My son was born on April 27th and three weeks after being discharged, he went home and for three weeks everything was okay. I realised that his eyes were actually getting yellow and in doing so, I carried him to the Sangre General Hospital. He was warded for jaundice and was treated for two weeks. When he came home, I started to realise that his eyes were becoming yellow with the same symptoms,» the woman said.
She added that she rushed him back to the hospital, where he was warded and then placed in the Intensive Care Unit.
The mother said she is still struggling to understand what went wrong since, from all indications, her son was healthy and she had a smooth delivery.
«He needs immediate surgery and it costs $600,000, doctors told us that he should have done this surgery at the age of three months and him being at three years old now, it is more dangerous to carry out the procedure. I was referred to Dr David Toby and he said that the surgery has been done before but it will be risky and they will have to bring a foreign doctor to Trinidad,» she said.
She added, «Dr Toby said the faster we do it, the better it is for him because the older he gets, it will become more complicated to do the surgery because this is done for babies, for adults, it’s high risk and when you reach a certain age to do the surgery. So the longer he takes to get this operation, the more danger zone he’s in.»
The mother said the medication to help her son is also costly and she has to find $800 every 13 days for his medicine.
The mother said while she is now seeking help for her son, in the future, she hopes to give back and assist parents of disabled or sick children by setting up a foundation in her son’s name.
Anyone wishing to assist her can contact 396-1926.
