Mom of four pleads for help: I don’t want them to suffer like I suffering

«I just want to come out of here. Some­times when I wake up, I does just want to run from this place,» Ele­cia Bal­con-Corbin said, hold­ing her one-month-old ba­by girl in her arms.

A few feet away sat her two-year-old on the floor. Flies were around him, rat drop­pings were scat­tered every­where, a pun­gent scent of urine was about the place and a look of de­feat was etched on the young moth­er’s face.

Their Bras­so, Tabaquite home is es­sen­tial­ly one room with an ad­join­ing ship­ping con­tain­er which serves as a bed­room. A stained wood­en par­ti­tion re­veals months of wa­ter dam­age from a leak­ing roof. It’s easy to un­der­stand why the 29-year-old wants to es­cape. But a child-like draw­ing of a moth­er and four chil­dren on the wall ex­plains why she can­not.

«It re­al­ly hard to live here, the strug­gle is re­al­ly hard,» Bal­con-Corbin said, as she sat on a garbage bag filled with clothes be­cause there are no chairs in the home.

«We don’t have run­ning wa­ter or an in­door bath­room, so there’s no pri­va­cy to use the toi­let.»

Bal­con-Corbin showed Guardian Me­dia bar­rels out­side where they col­lect wa­ter from a neigh­bour’s hose. Or­gan­isms could be seen vis­i­bly swim­ming in the open bar­rel.

But it’s the rat in­fes­ta­tion that pos­es the biggest risk.

«I feel they’re com­ing from the con­tain­er; I feel they’re liv­ing there,» she said, al­most in a whis­per.

«Every night I hear them in my wares and if you go, you’ll see lit­tle fae­ces in the wares.»

Guardian Me­dia took a look and con­firmed this.

«Re­cent­ly, I put a chick­en to bake in the oven, then I start to hear pax, pax, pax! And if you see smoke, so it’s like­ly they liv­ing in the stove too.»

In­side, she said, the re­frig­er­a­tor bare­ly works. It’s pow­ered via an ex­ten­sion cord cour­tesy of the same neigh­bour.

«When my dad gets mon­ey from the Gov­ern­ment, he is a can­cer pa­tient, so I get a lit­tle change from them, the most I will get is prob­a­bly $500.»

When Guardian Me­dia asked how she feeds four chil­dren and her­self with that amount, she replied with a wry smile, «I work mag­ic with it, it’s very hard and on­ly lasts a week.»

The fam­i­ly de­pends on oth­er rel­a­tives to pro­vide them with ad­di­tion­al sup­port. Next to her on a ta­ble, the on­ly piece of fur­ni­ture in the home, was a small bag of flour and an­oth­er bag of rice.

On this day, two of the el­der chil­dren were at school. Bal­con-Corbin said some days they can’t go.

«Most of the time I don’t have soap pow­der to wash their clothes or they might not even have any­thing to eat.»

She men­tioned that her five-year-old is lucky to have start­ed this aca­d­e­m­ic year.

«A fam­i­ly mem­ber was sup­posed to buy all his books. He didn’t have a bag or lunch bag and the school’s prin­ci­pal bought it and said to send him.»

Bal­con-Corbin said life wasn’t al­ways this tough but she lost her job at the be­gin­ning of the pan­dem­ic. Then the fa­ther of the chil­dren, a Guyanese na­tion­al, was re­cent­ly de­port­ed.

«I don’t even have a phone so if he did try to get in con­tact with me, he can’t.»

She told Guardian Me­dia that iron­i­cal­ly, she’d of­ten watch sto­ries like hers in the past and promised she would not fall in­to the same lifestyle.

«Watch­ing TV long time, you’d see par­ents go­ing through this same thing and you’ll ask, ‘why she mak­ing so many chil­dren for?’ But…,» she said stop­ping to cry.

«One of my biggest re­grets is not putting things in place first be­fore I had them, but when you’re young you don’t think about to­mor­row.»

But now, those chil­dren are her in­spi­ra­tions to do bet­ter.

«I does have to do with­out a lot so they will have, but I have to see about them, be­cause I don’t want them to suf­fer like I suf­fer­ing,» she said with the tears run­ning freely now.

«I just hope they make bet­ter de­ci­sions than me, but we will make it, we will make it some­how.»

Bal­con-Corbin is ask­ing for as­sis­tance. She has three boys, aged nine, five, two and a one-month-old ba­by girl. Any­one who’d like to as­sist can con­tact her rel­a­tive Shawn at 318-4510.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

