Mom of boy grazed by bullet after Pennywise heist: My son could have lost his life

One family is still reeling from the horror of what happened during the deadly robbery heist outside the Pennywise Super Centre in La Romain, 11 days after it occurred.
The mother of a nine-year-old boy who was grazed on his face by a bullet as police pursued the bandits who carried out the heist, broke her silence about the incident yesterday, saying her son could have been killed.
Ornella Nelson-Asson spoke with Guardian Media at the office of the family’s attorney, CJ Williams.
The mother said she obtained CCTV footage showing when the bullet entered her car via the front windscreen, hitting her son in the face and exiting through the back windscreen.
The video showed the white Nissan X-trail the bandits were in driving north along the Southern Main Road, passing the vehicle with the mother and her children. The police vehicle was not too far behind.
But Nelson-Asson said the CCTV footage does not show if the bullet came from either of the two vehicles.
«We left Mohammed (Book) Store, where we were buying books and we passed on the highway and we saw the cordoned off area by Pennywise and police were diverting traffic. So, I said you know better we go on the main road because…didn’t know what was going on. We heard a loud noise within that vicinity and I thought my tyre blew out and then I realised, okay, it’s not the tyre because the car is still moving. When I turned around, I checked my son, he was holding his face, screaming ‘Mommy help me! Mommy, help me!’»
Nelson-Asson said chaos then erupted.
«My other son held him, my daughter was bawling, this is a car with children in the backseat. So, it was chaos and then I turned to the front, I realised that the front glass had a hole in it but the initial thing I saw was the back glass being shattered because that was my first move to turn around if something happened to the children.»
The child was taken to the hospital where he continues to be treated. He has had a successful skin graft surgery on his face and he is resting comfortably.
While the footage does not show which direction the bullet which injured her son came from, the mother has her theories, since she claimed all the windows in the vehicle used by the bandits were up.
While Nelson-Asson commended some of the police officers who assisted her son in getting treatment, she had some harsh words for the T&T Police Service.
«When the Commissioner of Police made a statement that my son was injured in the crossfire with the bandits up at Pennywise, and that is not something that occurred and then it kept going on and on in the media even though when my husband gave his statement … I want that to be clear because at this point, my son didn’t have to be in this situation, he could have been dead, he could have lost his life. Any of my children could have lost their lives and I could have lost my life because the bullet came to the front,» she said.
Nelson-Asson said her other children are now afraid to get in the car to go to school.
During the heist, Allied security officers Jeffrey Peters, 51, and Jerry «Bat» Stuart, 49, were killed by gunmen, who made off with bags of cash the officers wereescorting from Pennywise.
Estate police officer Peola Baptiste, 57, was also seriously wounded, while a security guard with another company was shot and injured. Four of the suspects were shot dead by police and four others were charged.
Stuart’s funeral is carded for today and Peters’ funeral will be held on Monday.
