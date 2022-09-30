Mom of boy grazed by bullet after Pennywise heist: My son could have lost his life

Entornointeligente.com /

One fam­i­ly is still reel­ing from the hor­ror of what hap­pened dur­ing the dead­ly rob­bery heist out­side the Pen­ny­wise Su­per Cen­tre in La Ro­main, 11 days af­ter it oc­curred.

The moth­er of a nine-year-old boy who was grazed on his face by a bul­let as po­lice pur­sued the ban­dits who car­ried out the heist, broke her si­lence about the in­ci­dent yes­ter­day, say­ing her son could have been killed.

Or­nel­la Nel­son-As­son spoke with Guardian Me­dia at the of­fice of the fam­i­ly’s at­tor­ney, CJ Williams.

The moth­er said she ob­tained CCTV footage show­ing when the bul­let en­tered her car via the front wind­screen, hit­ting her son in the face and ex­it­ing through the back wind­screen.

The video showed the white Nis­san X-trail the ban­dits were in dri­ving north along the South­ern Main Road, pass­ing the ve­hi­cle with the moth­er and her chil­dren. The po­lice ve­hi­cle was not too far be­hind.

But Nel­son-As­son said the CCTV footage does not show if the bul­let came from ei­ther of the two ve­hi­cles.

«We left Mo­hammed (Book) Store, where we were buy­ing books and we passed on the high­way and we saw the cor­doned off area by Pen­ny­wise and po­lice were di­vert­ing traf­fic. So, I said you know bet­ter we go on the main road be­cause…didn’t know what was go­ing on. We heard a loud noise with­in that vicin­i­ty and I thought my tyre blew out and then I re­alised, okay, it’s not the tyre be­cause the car is still mov­ing. When I turned around, I checked my son, he was hold­ing his face, scream­ing ‘Mom­my help me! Mom­my, help me!’»

Nel­son-As­son said chaos then erupt­ed.

«My oth­er son held him, my daugh­ter was bawl­ing, this is a car with chil­dren in the back­seat. So, it was chaos and then I turned to the front, I re­alised that the front glass had a hole in it but the ini­tial thing I saw was the back glass be­ing shat­tered be­cause that was my first move to turn around if some­thing hap­pened to the chil­dren.»

The child was tak­en to the hos­pi­tal where he con­tin­ues to be treat­ed. He has had a suc­cess­ful skin graft surgery on his face and he is rest­ing com­fort­ably.

While the footage does not show which di­rec­tion the bul­let which in­jured her son came from, the moth­er has her the­o­ries, since she claimed all the win­dows in the ve­hi­cle used by the ban­dits were up.

While Nel­son-As­son com­mend­ed some of the po­lice of­fi­cers who as­sist­ed her son in get­ting treat­ment, she had some harsh words for the T&T Po­lice Ser­vice.

«When the Com­mis­sion­er of Po­lice made a state­ment that my son was in­jured in the cross­fire with the ban­dits up at Pen­ny­wise, and that is not some­thing that oc­curred and then it kept go­ing on and on in the me­dia even though when my hus­band gave his state­ment … I want that to be clear be­cause at this point, my son didn’t have to be in this sit­u­a­tion, he could have been dead, he could have lost his life. Any of my chil­dren could have lost their lives and I could have lost my life be­cause the bul­let came to the front,» she said.

Nel­son-As­son said her oth­er chil­dren are now afraid to get in the car to go to school.

Dur­ing the heist, Al­lied se­cu­ri­ty of­fi­cers Jef­frey Pe­ters, 51, and Jer­ry «Bat» Stu­art, 49, were killed by gun­men, who made off with bags of cash the of­fi­cers wereescort­ing from Pen­ny­wise.

Es­tate po­lice of­fi­cer Pe­o­la Bap­tiste, 57, was al­so se­ri­ous­ly wound­ed, while a se­cu­ri­ty guard with an­oth­er com­pa­ny was shot and in­jured. Four of the sus­pects were shot dead by po­lice and four oth­ers were charged.

Stu­art’s fu­ner­al is card­ed for to­day and Pe­ters’ fu­ner­al will be held on Mon­day.

