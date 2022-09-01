Mom happy to be reunited with missing son

The relatives of Deodath Ramkissoon, the 32-year-old man who was abducted and missing for nearly a week, are breathing a sigh of relief after he was found alive.
Ramkissoon was discovered in Manzanilla on Tuesday morning after being dropped off by his abductors, who robbed him of a quantity of cash and other valuables.
Ramkissoon was released by his captors around 4 am. A resident subsequently assisted the businessman and the police were contacted. Police officers and members of the Hunters’ Search and rescue Team responded and reunited Ramkissoon with his relatives.
Ramkissoon’s mother, 68-year-old Virginia, told Guardian Media it was a heart-warming moment to be reunited with her youngest son after five days of what she described as sleepless nights.
«I saw him briefly and I just get to hug him up and tell him I was missing him,» she recalled.
Virginia explained that while the ordeal left the family rattled, their faith never wavered.
«A lot of prayers did the job, we real pray and we got prayers from all over,» she said.
Another sibling explained that he was grateful and relieved his young brother was found alive.
In a telephone interview, he explained that incident had left the family stressed and emotionally overwhelmed.
Last Thursday, the doubles vendor vanished after he dropped off a co-worker in San Juan. It was reported that while making his way home, a truck collided with Ramkissoon and as he exited his vehicle to inspect the damage, he was abducted and bundled into a vehicle.
The assailants allegedly demanded money from the businessman, who was given bread and water while in captivity.
Fear over Ramkissoon’s welfare washed over his family, with a twenty-thousand-dollar reward offered for his safe return.
Guardian Media was informed that Ramkissoon was taken for medical treatment and appeared to be in a good physical condition. He then spent several hours assisting police with their investigation.
