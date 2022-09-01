Mom happy to be reunited with missing son

Entornointeligente.com /

The rel­a­tives of De­o­dath Ramkissoon, the 32-year-old man who was ab­duct­ed and miss­ing for near­ly a week, are breath­ing a sigh of re­lief af­ter he was found alive.

Ramkissoon was dis­cov­ered in Man­zanil­la on Tues­day morn­ing af­ter be­ing dropped off by his ab­duc­tors, who robbed him of a quan­ti­ty of cash and oth­er valu­ables.

Ramkissoon was re­leased by his cap­tors around 4 am. A res­i­dent sub­se­quent­ly as­sist­ed the busi­ness­man and the po­lice were con­tact­ed. Po­lice of­fi­cers and mem­bers of the Hunters’ Search and res­cue Team re­spond­ed and re­unit­ed Ramkissoon with his rel­a­tives.

Ramkissoon’s moth­er, 68-year-old Vir­ginia, told Guardian Me­dia it was a heart-warm­ing mo­ment to be re­unit­ed with her youngest son af­ter five days of what she de­scribed as sleep­less nights.

«I saw him briefly and I just get to hug him up and tell him I was miss­ing him,» she re­called.

Vir­ginia ex­plained that while the or­deal left the fam­i­ly rat­tled, their faith nev­er wa­vered.

«A lot of prayers did the job, we re­al pray and we got prayers from all over,» she said.

An­oth­er sib­ling ex­plained that he was grate­ful and re­lieved his young broth­er was found alive.

In a tele­phone in­ter­view, he ex­plained that in­ci­dent had left the fam­i­ly stressed and emo­tion­al­ly over­whelmed.

Last Thurs­day, the dou­bles ven­dor van­ished af­ter he dropped off a co-work­er in San Juan. It was re­port­ed that while mak­ing his way home, a truck col­lid­ed with Ramkissoon and as he ex­it­ed his ve­hi­cle to in­spect the dam­age, he was ab­duct­ed and bun­dled in­to a ve­hi­cle.

The as­sailants al­leged­ly de­mand­ed mon­ey from the busi­ness­man, who was giv­en bread and wa­ter while in cap­tiv­i­ty.

Fear over Ramkissoon’s wel­fare washed over his fam­i­ly, with a twen­ty-thou­sand-dol­lar re­ward of­fered for his safe re­turn.

Guardian Me­dia was in­formed that Ramkissoon was tak­en for med­ical treat­ment and ap­peared to be in a good phys­i­cal con­di­tion. He then spent sev­er­al hours as­sist­ing po­lice with their in­ves­ti­ga­tion.

