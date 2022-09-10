Molino, Fortune return to T&T team

Entornointeligente.com /

Na­tion­al coach An­gus Eve is fac­ing a chal­leng­ing time ahead of the King’s Cup in Thai­land at the end of the month in Chi­ang Mai province.

Is­sues of fund­ing and play­ers’ readi­ness have been at the fore­front of Eve’s mind as the team gears up to face Thai­land, Malaysia and Tajik­istan in a four-na­tion tour­na­ment from Sep­tem­ber 22-25 with­in the FI­FA Win­dow.

Speak­ing to the me­dia via a re­lease on Thurs­day night, Eve said the team may even have to be cut to suit the fund­ing avail­able to them.

«It’s been very dif­fi­cult to be very hon­est, the state of af­fairs in the FA from a fi­nan­cial stand­point. The chal­lenges we have is main­ly fi­nan­cial, to keep camps, to keep the lo­cal­ly-based play­ers go­ing be­cause as you know, they’re not in sea­son, so it’s very dif­fi­cult for them and when we get en­gage­ments it’s very dif­fi­cult for us to se­lect them be­cause, al­though they may be do­ing their lit­tle gym work, they’re not match-fit to play in­ter­na­tion­al foot­ball at this point in time.

«So from that stand­point it is very chal­leng­ing, but again, I am not one to make a lot of ex­cus­es so we tend to sol­dier on with the fa­cil­i­ties af­ford­ed to us,» said Eve.

«It’s dif­fi­cult for the lo­cal play­ers, I played for most of my ca­reer here I want to em­pha­size that, but they’re not play­ing at this point in time at any com­pe­ti­tion, so it’s very dif­fi­cult to se­lect those guys. But we have guys abroad, we have some guys in Eu­rope and the ma­jor­i­ty of the guys are in the US. It’s a chal­lenge be­cause the US Leagues don’t stop and some of the boys have play-offs so we can’t risk some of them not sign­ing con­tracts with their teams.

«Most of them get 12-month con­tracts so they’re al­ways play­ing for their next con­tract, so we have to be mind­ful of that.

«At the end of the day, we have the In­stat pro­gramme which we em­ployed the FA to get for us and we have been us­ing that fa­cil­i­ty, where we can see the play­ers re­al time, where we can see them in the match­es, see how much mileage they run, see how their fit­ness is etc, so we use that fa­cil­i­ty to scout the play­ers from abroad.

«We’re hop­ing that by Mon­day we will have the funds to pick the team. It is very lim­it­ed al­so, it’s a very big flight, it’s a long flight, it’s a very ex­pen­sive un­der­tak­ing, so we may have to cut the squad even tighter. So ba­si­cal­ly, we’re hop­ing that by next Mon­day (Sep­tem­ber 12), where they’re hav­ing a draw al­so that we could pick the fi­nal team and put the trav­el­ling plans in place.

«It’s near­ly done, it’s near­ly there but it’s just that the fi­nan­cial con­straints we have, it ham­pers how we want to do things ef­fi­cient­ly and ef­fec­tive­ly,» Eve ex­plained.

Mid­field­er Kevin Moli­no will be back in the squad af­ter be­ing away for more than a year, along with Le­ston Paul who plays for Mem­phis 901 in the USL Cham­pi­onship, Shel­don Bateau (S.K. Bev­eren on loan from Turk­ish club Sam­sun­spor), Aubrey David (Sapris­sa), Ajani For­tune (USL Cham­pi­onship side At­lanta Unit­ed 2), and Ka­reem Moses (Finnish club VPS), and goal­keep­er Nick­las Fren­derup, who plays for Ran­heim in Nor­way.

Eve said Moli­no who last rep­re­sent­ed T&T at the CON­CA­CAF Gold Cup be­fore get­ting in­jured, has now been play­ing con­sis­tent­ly with his club Colum­bus Crew.

In the last King’s Cup held in 2019, the Cu­ra­cao team was in­vit­ed to par­tic­i­pate with the Viet­namese and In­di­an teams. In that tour­na­ment, Cu­ra­cao won the cham­pi­onship with a vic­to­ry over the Viet­namese team in the fi­nal.

Eve al­so re­vealed that speedy winger Ryan Telfer, Shan­non Gomez, and Tristin Hodge will not be with the team due to club com­mit­ments. How­ev­er, he not­ed that his pur­pose at the tour­na­ment will be to ex­pose play­ers and try to get a match or two against teams that have al­ready qual­i­fied for the World Cup in Qatar.

Eve said he turned down op­por­tu­ni­ties to play friend­ly match­es against Puer­to Ri­co in the US and Grena­da be­cause they are teams in T&T’s con­fed­er­a­tion.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

