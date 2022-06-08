Moderna says updated COVID shot boosts omicron protection

Entornointeligente.com /

Moderna’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine that combines its original shot with protection against the omicron variant appears to work, the company announced Wednesday.

COVID-19 vaccine makers are studying updated boosters that might be offered in the fall to better protect people against future coronavirus surges.

Moderna’s preliminary study results show people given the combination shot experienced a higher boost in omicron-fighting antibodies than if they just got a fourth dose of the original vaccine.

«We believe strongly that this data supports an update of the vaccine,» Dr Stephen Hoge, Moderna’s president, said Wednesday.

Today’s COVID-19 vaccines all are based on the original version of the coronavirus.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com