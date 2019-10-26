Modern Family Recruits Courteney Cox to Guest Star as Courteney Cox

Entornointeligente.com /

Click here to read the full article.

Courteney Cox is making some new sitcom friends.

The Friends and Cougar Town vet is set to guest star in an upcoming episode of Modern Family , TVLine has confirmed. In the episode, which was partially shot on location in Downtown Los Angeles earlier this week, Cox — playing herself — crosses paths with the Pritchetts at celebrity bowling tournament. Cox is paired with fellow celeb David Beckham at the event, and the duo find themselves getting “drawn into a farce the family descends into involving bowling, 80s aerobacize classes, a terrifying pool slide, and three side by side hot tubs.”

More from TVLine

Kimmel and Fallon Teach How to ‘Know Your Jimmys’ in Late-Night Crossover HTGAWM Recap: A Frank Discussion A Million Little Things Recap: Will Katherine Put the ‘Ex’ in Texas? The Modern stint reunites Cox with ABC nearly seven years after Cougar Town ended its three-season run on the network. The sitcom would, of course, be quickly rescued by TBS, where it ended up airing for another three seasons.

Cox’s Modern episode episode is set to air in early 2020.

Cox on Friday offered fans a sneak peek at her forthcoming appearance on Instagram…

Best of TVLine

Fall TV Preview: Who’s In? Who’s Out? Your Guide to Every Casting Move! Sign up for TVLine’s Newsletter . For the latest news, follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

LINK ORIGINAL: Yahoo

Entornointeligente.com