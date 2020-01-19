Model Iskra Lawrence Flaunts Insane Booty In Teeny Thong At 7 Months Pregnant

Entornointeligente.com /

Iskra Lawrence is getting cheeky by showcasing her unbelievable backside at 7 months pregnant. The British model flaunted her “lady humps” for her 4.5 million Instagram followers on Friday. Going makeup-free, the soon-to-be mom took two mirror selfies showing off her front and her back while wearing nothing but a tight black sports bra and a matching thong that was so small it could have been confused for floss. Iska Lawrence posted the revealing snaps while giving fans an update on her pregnancy.

Her 7 Month Humps Revealed!

Holding her blonde hair back in a ponytail, the 29-year-old showcased her growing baby bump in her barely-there clothing during a quiet night at home. Turning around, Iskra Lawrence surprised fans by revealing a whole lot of booty, which looked sensational in the mirror. “My lovely lady bumps… in the back and in the front👀🤰🏼,” she captioned the selfies. “7 months never felt so🔥!” the model added before dropping an ad for the underwear line Aerie. Before she got pregnant, Iskra Lawrence joined Olympic champion Aly Raisman as the faces of the line.

She’s Been An Open Book:

The British model, who’s pregnant with her first child, has been very open with her pregnancy journey and revealed much more than just her front and back humps. Last month, she posed completely nude in several gorgeous black and white photos. Her hot naked shots came just one week after she revealed she won’t be announcing her baby’s gender in case her child feels different later in life. Iskra Lawrence’s body has also gone through some major changes since she fell pregnant.

Her Body Has Gone Through Major Changes:

Her boobs, for instance, have now gone all the way up to a 34DDD ! While several fans are leaving body-positive messages on her social media, not everyone has been so kind. Iska Lawrence had to put one body shamer in place after they slammed her for what they claimed was too-small of clothing during her pregnancy. As The Blast reported, Iskra Lawrence announced she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Philip Payne in November. Holding up a pregnancy test, she revealed the exciting news by writing, “Itâ€™s not just the two of us anymore, we’re soon to be a family of 3!”

