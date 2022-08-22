Mo’bay Chamber Endorses Public Order Reset Operation

Entornointeligente.com /

President of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Oral Heaven, says that the business community is in support of the ‘Restoring Paradise, A Public Order Reset’ operation now underway in the second city.

The initiative, aimed at curtailing widespread illegal vending, indiscipline among taxi operators and other forms of public nuisance, began on August 15 and will run for 14 days.

«The support is there from the business community, and we encourage everyone to support the public order reset,» Mr. Heaven said.

«Fourteen days is the start of things to come and it’s about protecting us, it’s about protecting what we have. There are so many things happening in Montego Bay that are great, so there is nothing wrong with Montego Bay that what is right cannot fix. I encourage you to support the public order reset,» he implored.

The multi- agency operation involves the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch, St. James Municipal Corporation, Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) and the Transport Authority.

An assessment will be done after the 14 days to see if the operation should be extended.

Mr. Heaven was addressing the media launch for the Kiwanis Club of Providence -Montego Bay’s 13th Annual Breast Cancer Run/Walk/ Wheelchair event at the Bluebeat Ultra Lounge in St. James on August 18.

The event is slated to be held on October 30, with proceeds going to the Jamaica Cancer Society.

Mr. Heaven noted that the run/walk/wheelchair event is about bringing awareness and raising funds for a worthy cause and urged corporate Jamaica to lend its support.

«Throw your support behind initiatives such as these. We know the value, we know the contribution goes a far way,» he said.

Project Chairman, Nadine Spence, noted that the annual fundraiser has become a signature event with «community partners and stakeholders actively participating by opening their establishments to facilitate registrations and other related activities.»

Th run/walk/wheelchair event will be hosted under the theme: ‘Support the fighters, Admire the Survivors, Honour the taken’.

