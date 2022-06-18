Mixed views from J’can community on Queen’s list awards

Entornointeligente.com /

Even as the black/Caribbean community welcomed news that several persons had been included on this year’s Queen’s Birthday honours list, there has been criticism of the award scheme.

This year’s recipients include former professional football player Luther Blisset, Jamaica-born army officer Felicia Watkinson, and broadcaster Deborah Amanda Williams.

Merlita Bryan, a councillor in the Midlands region of England, says there are varied reactions: «Some Jamaicans are unhappy that Britain is the head of state on the island given its colonial history. For them the Queen’s Honours List is … not … anything of value.

«Conversely, there are descendants of immigrants who have lived in Britain for decades and who have worked hard. For these persons, knowing that Jamaicans have received an OBE or MBE award will be inspiring.

