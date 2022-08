Entornointeligente.com /

Miss­ing 15-year-old, Te­jal Baksh has been found safe in the care of rel­a­tives., po­lice said on Mon­day.

Baksh, of Sa­van­nah Vil­la, Aranguez, was re­port­ed miss­ing Sat­ur­day af­ter not be­ing seen since 7:30 am Ju­ly 30, 2022.

She was re­port­ed miss­ing to the Barataria Po­lice Sta­tion on the same day.

Po­lice did not give fur­ther de­tails on the mat­ter.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

