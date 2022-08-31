Missing doubles vendor found, relatives relieved

The relatives of Deodath Ramkissoon, the 32-year-old man who was missing for nearly a week, are now breathing a sigh of relief after he was found alive.
Ramkissoon was discovered in Manzanilla yesterday morning after reportedly being dropped off by his abductors, who robbed him of a quantity of cash and other valuables.
Ramkissoon was released by his captors around 4 am. A resident from the area assisted the businessman and contacted the police.
Police officers and members of the Hunters’ Search and Rescue Team responded and reunited Ramkissoon with his relatives.
Ramkissoon’s mother, 68-year-old Virginia, told Guardian Media yesterday that it was a heart-warming moment to be reunited with her youngest son after five days of what she described as sleepless nights.
«I saw him briefly and I just get to hug him up and tell him I was missing him.»
Virginia explained that while the ordeal left the family rattled, their faith never wavered.
«A lot of prayers did the job. We real pray and we got prayers from all over.»
Another sibling explained that he was grateful and relieved that his younger brother was found alive.
In a telephone interview, he explained that the incident had left the family stressed and emotionally overwhelmed.
Last Thursday, the doubles vendor vanished after he dropped off a co-worker in San Juan.
Ramkissoon reportedly told police that while making his way home, a truck collided with his vehicle and as he exited to inspect the damage, he was snatched and bundled into a car.
The assailants allegedly demanded money from the businessman, who was given bread and water while in captivity.
A $20,000 reward was even offered for his safe return.
Ramkissoon was taken for medical treatment last evening and appeared to be in good physical health. He spent hours assisting police with their investigation.
