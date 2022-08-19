Missile strike kills civilians in northern Syria

Entornointeligente.com /

The attack targeted a residential area of the city. There was no immediate claim of responsibility so far. Children were among those killed in the attack. (AA) At least nine civilians were killed and 15 others wounded when a missile targeted the city of Al Bab in northern Syria, according to initial reports from the ground.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility so far.

Türkiye launched Operation Euphrates Shield in northern Syria on August 24, 2016 to eliminate Daesh and PKK/YPG terrorists and help the safe and voluntary return of Syrians to their homes.

The operation lasted 216 days and ended on March 29, 2017. During the operation, more than 2,600 Daesh terrorists were killed and 413 terrorists neutralised.

Jarablus, Al Rai, Dabiq, Qabasin, and Al Bab were all liberated from terrorists.

READ MORE: Major promises the US and Russia failed to keep about PKK/YPG in Syria

