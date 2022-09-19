Miss SVG contestant uses sports to bridge ‘generational gap’

Entornointeligente.com /

Miss SVG 2022 contestant #2, Miss Intransit Exports Rockel Coombs is using sports to help bridge the «generational gap» and hosted a week of sporting activities as part of her GECCU Miss SVG Community Service Project.

On Saturday, Coombs concluded a week of sports activities, with a day of traditional games at the Hope Playing Field.

Persons participated in games such as sack race, three-legged race, tug-of-war, lime and spoon, and needle and thread.

Coombs organised the week of activities as part of the GECCU Miss SVG Community Service Project. The project is being held for the first time in the lead-up to the beauty pageant next month and seeks to engender a spirit of volunteerism and outreach that will help to build stronger communities and awaken the consciousness of contestants and persons in the community.

Coombs, a 25-year-old resident of Vermont who enjoys hiking, kayaking, and baking, began the week of activities with an intergenerational football match at the Hope Playing Field in Vermont, on Sept. 11.

Sunday Sweaterz, a master’s team, defeated Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, 2 goals to 1.

Michael Ollivierre, 70, was the oldest player and gave Curtis Lee, 21, the youngest player, «a run for his money».

The game attracted several members of the community and saw spectators engaging in the usual football banter, with players calling for a rematch after the final whistle.

At the second event, on Tuesday, five teams participated in a netball competition at the Questelles Hard Court, vying for the Coombs 2022 Intergenerational trophy.

There were teams from Questelles, Layou, South Leeward, and the RSVGPF senior and junior netball team.

RSVGPF won against Questelles in the final game with a score of 21-17.

Meanwhile, in the third event, held on Wednesday, the RSVGPF cricket team won against the Buccament cricket team with a score of 66-43.

The game saw residents of Buccament coming out in their numbers at the Buccament Bay Playing Field to support their local team.

In an effort to keep traditional games alive, Coombs also educated students at the Buccament Government School about the importance of participating in games, including morale, hopscotch, and marbles.

«These games can help students to develop motor skills and learn about Vincentian culture,» the contestant said.

She painted several morale and hopscotch boxes along the school’s corridor, so the students can use them in their free time.

