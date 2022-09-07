Miss Lou honoured with Google Doodle

Entornointeligente.com /

Jamaican poet, folklorist and educator Louise ‘Miss Lou’ Bennett-Coverley is being honoured today in select regions with a dedicated Google Doodle on what would have been her 103rd birthday.

Google Doodle is a tool on the company’s homepage that is used to highlight world issues, historic events, and celebrations around the globe. The homepage for Google Search is one of the most-viewed web pages on the planet.

Born on September 7, 1919, Miss Lou is most revered for the part she played in driving home acceptance of the spoken dialect in Jamaica and for its use as a language in its own right.

Raised by her mother after the death of her father in 1926, she attended Ebenezer and Calabar elementary schools, before enrolling in St Simon’s College and Excelsior College, in Kingston.

Growing up, she always had an irrepressible sense of humour and a flair for dramatics.

