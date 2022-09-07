Ministry Seeks to Expand Agriculture in Urban Areas

Entornointeligente.com /

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries is aiming to expand the implementation of agricultural practices in urban areas, which will include backyard gardening and vertical farming.

Critical to the ‘Grow Smart, Eat Smart’ campaign is the involvement of Jamaicans in the process of becoming food secure through creating opportunities for self- sufficiency.

Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., says urban spaces have limited areas for farming, requiring the introduction of techniques to optimise production within what is available.

«Whether it is vertical or hydroponics, there are systems that can be introduced to our urban areas,» he said.

Minister Charles Jr. was speaking at a JIS ‘Think Tank’, held at the agency’s head office, Kingston, today (September 7).

With the Jamaica 4-H Clubs having developed advanced techniques in hydroponics, aquaponics and vertical farming, there already exists systems from which persons can learn and benefit.

The Minister also noted that the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) has developed advanced hydroponic systems that are now being used in some schools in St. Elizabeth.

«We want people to know that they don’t need to be farming land, they can utilise different techniques to farm their vegetables and small crops,» he pointed out.

Meanwhile, Mr. Charles Jr. said the Ministry will be working to expand these programmes with a view to impacting more Jamaicans across the island.

«Part of the ‘Grow Smart, Eat Smart’ linkages and partnerships will include discussions around the use of agriculture in urban areas. We aim that as we develop more in terms of construction, we also integrate the environmental issues and the issues around food security. We want to train our people to be able to make their own food,» Minister Charles Jr. said.

The ‘Grow Smart, Eat Smart’ national campaign, which was officially launched earlier this year, was developed by the Government as a strategic response to establish food security.

Some focus areas of the campaign include crop production as well as the development and effective implementation of climate smart practices and technologies.

Advertisements

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Information

Entornointeligente.com