Ministry reactivates two COVID-19 step-down facilities

Min­is­ter of Health Ter­rence Deyals­ingh says ris­ing COVID-19 hos­pi­tal­i­sa­tions have prompt­ed the min­istry to re­ac­ti­vate two step-down fa­cil­i­ties in the par­al­lel health­care sys­tem.

«This will al­low pa­tients who are just on the cusp of be­ing dis­charged to go in­to a step-down fa­cil­i­ty as we used to have, so that they can spend their fi­nal two to three days, four days in a step-down fa­cil­i­ty. That will then make room at the hos­pi­tal lev­el for peo­ple who need to be ward­ed,» Deyals­ingh said dur­ing yes­ter­day’s COVID-19 vir­tu­al me­dia con­fer­ence.

He said the de­ci­sion was tak­en on Sun­day and by ear­ly next week, the Point Fortin Area Hos­pi­tal and UTT Val­sayn Cam­pus will be re­ac­ti­vat­ed, pro­vid­ing ca­pac­i­ty for 35 and 40 am­bu­la­to­ry pa­tients re­spec­tive­ly.

Ear­li­er this year, the step-down fa­cil­i­ties were all de­ac­ti­vat­ed due to de­creas­ing hos­pi­tal­i­sa­tion num­bers. How­ev­er, since Ju­ly 27, there has been a rough­ly 39 per cent in­crease in peo­ple be­com­ing se­vere­ly ill and be­ing ward­ed for the dis­ease.

De­spite this, Deyals­ingh said there are no plans to fur­ther ramp up the par­al­lel health­care sys­tem but urged the pub­lic to do their part in fight­ing the pan­dem­ic by get­ting vac­ci­nat­ed, be­hav­ing re­spon­si­bly and ad­her­ing to pub­lic health guide­lines.

The min­istry yes­ter­day re­port­ed 308 new COVID cas­es from sam­ples tak­en be­tween Au­gust 8 and 9. There were, how­ev­er, no deaths.

Mean­while, Chief Med­ical Of­fi­cer Dr Roshan Paras­ram says the min­istry is al­so mon­i­tor­ing an out­break of Langya heni­pavirus (LayV) in Chi­na which has in­fect­ed 35 peo­ple.

«I think if COVID has taught us any­thing, it is to be on the alert for new virus­es, es­pe­cial­ly with the way per­sons trav­el. A virus could be in one part of the world and then in an­oth­er dur­ing that same day so it is some­thing that we have to keep a very close eye on, look at the spread and see what is hap­pen­ing and see if it is able to be spread from per­son to per­son and then, of course, take the nec­es­sary steps,» he said.

Paras­ram said the min­istry is await­ing fur­ther up­dates on the out­break from the In­ter­na­tion­al Health Reg­u­la­tions’ net­work.

«But it’s some­thing that we will keep a very close eye on,» he said.

LayV is a zoonot­ic virus (orig­i­nat­ing in an­i­mals) that can in­fect hu­mans. Ac­cord­ing to the Cen­tres for Dis­ease Con­trol and Pre­ven­tion, more than six out of every 10 known in­fec­tious dis­eases in peo­ple can be spread from an­i­mals, and three out of every four new or emerg­ing in­fec­tious dis­eases in peo­ple come from an­i­mals.

