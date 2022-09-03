Ministry of Tourism working on getting certifications for workers in the Tourism Industry

Entornointeligente.com /

The Ministry of Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives, is said to be working on getting certifications for workers in the Tourism Industry. The Minister of Tourism, Hon. Denise Charles, mentioned that there are persons who have work experience in the field, but are not formally certified.

She stated that her ministry will have to partner with an organization to get these workers formally certified.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/MJ020922CERTIFIED.mp3 Minister of Tourism, Hon. Denise Charles

