Ministry of Tourism hosts community outreach drive across the country to strengthen small businesses

Entornointeligente.com /

The Ministry of Tourism, International Transport & Maritime Initiative hosted various community outreach drives across Dominica to strengthen small businesses. So far, the ministry has visited Penville, Portsmouth, La Plaine and Newtown. The drives were held under the Small Business One Stop Shop Initiative, where they engaged with small business owners by informing them about the unit’s plans and services provided by the initiative, listening to their needs and concerns, and reaffirming the unit’s commitment and willingness to help them grow their businesses.

The Minister of Tourism, International Transport & Maritime Initiative, Hon. Denise Charles; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Ms. Lisa Valmond; and members of the Small Business Unit conducted these drives, along with the various Parliamentary Representatives for the areas.

Parliamentary Representative for La Plaine, Hon. Kent Edwards, wrote in a social media post that, «The meeting was all about educating the public on what is in the budget as far as the unit is concerned,» and that it was well received by the participants in his constituency.

In Penville, the Prime Minister Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit was present to speak highly of the initiative and its benefits to small business owners. In Portsmouth, the Parliamentary Representative for Portsmouth, Hon. Ian Douglas spoke of the benefits of this initiative to his constituents, and the Executive Director of the Dominica Association of Industry & Commerce, Ms. Lizra Fabien was present also. According to the Ministry of Tourism’s Facebook page, the ministry and the unit is on a path to create successful small businesses in Dominica and they are still in the process of visiting different communities.

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica Vibes News

Entornointeligente.com