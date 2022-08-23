Ministry of Tourism completes second phase of Royal Caribbean recruitment

The Ministry of Tourism says it has successfully completed a second phase of the Royal Caribbean Group’s (RCG) Seafarer Recruitment Initiative. According to a press release from the Ministry, from August 9th- 19th, approximately 1300 applicants were interviewed virtually by a 19-member recruitment team.
The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a second phase of the Royal Caribbean Group’s (RCG) Seafarer Recruitment Initiative.
During the period August 9th- 19th, 2022, approximately 1300 applicants were interviewed virtually by a 19-member recruitment team. Aspiring applicants were contacted directly by RCG and given the choice to attend the interviews at home or at Queen’s Hall, Port of Spain and Shaw Park Complex, Scarborough where the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts the Division of Tourism, Culture, Transportation and Antiquities provided the relevant technical facilities.
More Job Opportunities
The second phase of this recruitment drive continues to afford employment opportunities for hundreds of citizens within the tourism and hospitality services, food and beverage management and the medical field. The drive has also provided persons who were not able to participate in June a second opportunity at being part of RCG’s international brand.
On May 23 2022, the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts signed an historic Memorandum of Understanding with the Royal Caribbean Group that paved the way for thousands of persons to apply for both skilled and semi-skilled positions on their fleet of cruise ships. This MOU lasts for a period of one year and facilitates an ongoing relationship that will provide much needed employment at a time when Covid-19 has had a deleterious effect on Trinidad and Tobago’s tourism sector and the wider jobs market.
This second phase of the recruitment drive follows on from the heavily subscribed in-person recruitment done at NAPA, SAPA and Shaw Park Complex in June of this year.
To date, close to 1000 applicants have received Letters of Offer from the RCG for a range of positions, including; chefs, housekeepers, inventory managers, restaurant attendants, bartenders and doctors.
Minister of Tourism Culture and the Arts, Senator the Honorable Randall Mitchell says; «»The Ministry remains committed to doing our part to facilitate meaningful employment opportunities for our citizens as well as support initiatives that boost economic recovery.»
Next Steps for Successful Applicants
Successful applicants have received official offer letters outlining the position being offered, length of contract and salary.
Once applicants accept their offers, they must complete a Personal Data Form, conduct a more detailed medical assessment and then receive letters of employment that specify the vessel assignment along with the date and port to meet the vessel and only then do they apply for their Seafarer’s Visa.
The Royal Caribbean Group will cover the cost of Visas, all training as well as the cost of airfare to meet their assigned vessel. Tickets for travel are sent via RCG’s recruitment portal (RCLCTRAC.COM) to the nearest airport to the ship’s current port of call.
