Ministry of Sports’ Summer Sports Programme

Entornointeligente.com /

The Ministry of Sports will begin its Summer Sports Programme on 11 July 2022.

The programme, which will be conducted in all parishes and Carriacou, is free of cost and will embrace various disciplines like

Netball Basketball Cricket Track and Field Swimming Volleyball Table Tennis The Ministry of Sports is encouraging parents/guardians to enroll their children in the programme which is designed for all ages. Participants can learn a new sport or develop their skills in any area they choose.

Interested persons can register at the sports venue in their community, or contact the Ministry of Sports at 440-6917 for more information.

GIS

Loading… Taking too long? Reload document | Open in new tab Download [182.73 KB]

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report .

LINK ORIGINAL: Now Grenada

Entornointeligente.com