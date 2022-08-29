Ministry of Health launches Caribbean Wellness Month

Entornointeligente.com /

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment, has officially launched the Caribbean Wellness Month, where it will run throughout the month of September. The month is used to raise awareness on non-communicable diseases and is celebrated on the second Saturday of September every year, making September 10 th , Caribbean Wellness Day.

The overall theme for the month is, «Power through Collective Action: Our Neighborhood, Our Health». Coordinator of the Health Promotion Unit, Mignon Rolle- Shillingford, gave an overview of the celebrations of Caribbean Wellness Month.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/MJ260822HEALTH001.mp3 Coordinator of the Health Promotion Unit, Mignon Rolle- Shillingford

There are a variety of different activities that are planned for September that the general public should look forward to.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/MJ260822HEALTH002.mp3 Communications Specialist of the Ministry of Health, Wellness & New Health Investment, Ms. Sheena Harry

Meanwhile, the Minister of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment, Hon. Dr. Irving McIntyre urged members of the public to participate in the various activities that the ministry has planned.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/MJ260822HEALTH003.mp3 Minister of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment, Hon. Dr. Irving McIntyre

