Ministry of Health conducted a comprehensive evaluation of the existing primary healthcare services

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment has revealed that they have conducted a comprehensive evaluation of the existing primary healthcare services before making any more adjustments to it. This was revealed by the Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Irving McIntyre.

The Minister also stated that they are executing an analysis of the capacities of health network in Dominica and identifying the gaps for the reorganization and strengthening of the network. He gave more details.

He stated that the pilot project will make sure that information at any of these remote centers can be transferred or relayed to the Dominica China Friendship Hospital, and from the DCFH to these remote centers. He mentioned that the Government and PAHO procured most of the equipment for that particular project, and it is the only one of its kind in the region so far.

Dr. McIntyre then spoke to the finances of this project in more detail.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/MN300822EVALUATION002.mp3 The project will also help decide on policies.

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Irving McIntyre

