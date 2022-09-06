Ministry of Environment, Rural Modernization and Kalinago Upliftment Advisor participates in U.S. Sponsored Leadership Program

Entornointeligente.com /

Kimisha Thomas, Senior Policy Advisor in the Ministry of Environment, Rural Modernization and Kalinago Upliftment On August 27, Kimisha Thomas, Senior Policy Advisor in the Ministry of Environment, Rural Modernization and Kalinago Upliftment in Dominica traveled to the United States to participate in a special project entitled Climate and Energy Innovation in the Caribbean.

The project is part of the U.S. Department of State’s International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP). During the three-week program, she will assess the status of current policy framework of national and international environmental laws, protections, and conservation efforts to address climate change and associated impacts.

Additionally, the project aims to identify common challenges and gaps for strengthening climate resilience in the design and construction of infrastructure projects.

The IVLP is the Department of State’s premier professional exchange program which brings together emerging leaders in their respective professions to engage with U.S. counterparts and share best practices with program participants.

