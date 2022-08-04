Ministry of Culture to finance Groovy/Soca finalists’ stage presentations

Entornointeligente.com /

The Ministry of Culture is supporting local artistes who are participating in the Groovy and Soca Finals at the National Stadium on Friday.

During a meeting with the artistes on Wednesday, 3 August 2022, an agreement was reached on measures to provide support for the artistes’ on-stage presentations.

They include covering the basic price for stage fees at $5,000; accommodation for access to changing rooms for the artistes as well as stage props, and the allowance of a minimum of 15 backstage passes for workers per artiste, with an option to purchase additional at half price.

The stage presentation fee of $5,000 forms part of associated costs, which, as they indicated, made it impossible for them to organise a suitable presentation for the night.

The decision to assist comes because of the entertainment industry’s financial situation post-Covid-19, and the fact that many artistes are left with debts after the carnival season.

The cheque will be payable to the Spicemas Corporation (SMC) through the National Lotteries Authority (NLA) for every finalist on the night of the competition.

The Groovy and Soca finalists met with the Minister for Youth, Sports & Culture, Hon. Ron Redhead and Permanent Secretary Norman Gilbert.

