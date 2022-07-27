Ministry of Agriculture to launch «Don’t Pack a Pest» Programme

Entornointeligente.com /

The Ministry of Agriculture and Lands, Fisheries and Cooperatives will launch its «Don’t Pack a Pest» programme on Thursday, 28 July, at the Maurice Bishop International Airport (MBIA) conference room.

The initiative, which will be done in partnership with the Grenada Airports Authority, the Grenada Ports Authority, and the USDA–APHIS Greater Caribbean Safeguarding Initiative, is a programme implemented at airports and seaports in the Caribbean and the United States of America, alerting travellers to declare all agricultural items to border agencies such as Customs and Plant and Animal Quarantine Officers.

Pest and invasive species damage our agriculture, natural resources, and landscapes; once they are introduced and established, our food supply and livelihood are negatively impacted.

The launch ceremony, unveiling of the signs, and display of outreach material will be the main highlight of the activity.

Grenada is the 10th Caribbean country to join the programme.

Ministry of Agriculture…ensuring food and nutrition security for all

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report .

LINK ORIGINAL: Now Grenada

Entornointeligente.com