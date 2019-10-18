Ogun pupils get educational facilities from donors

Entornointeligente.com /

Ogun State government had received over eleven thousand educational materials from corporate bodies, as part of their annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to the society.

Speaking at the donation ceremony, the Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) Secretary, Mr. Wasiu Kuye, commended the companies for the kind gestures, noting that the educational materials, which would be distributed to eleven public primary schools across the State, would enhance education quality at the basic level.

Kuye assured the donors that the gesture would be reciprocated by ensuring that all the educational materials, comprising 450 desks and chairs, 11,000 exercise books and 150 cartons of creisha products be put to judicious use and properly maintained.

The Special Adviser, Primary, Secondary and Technical Education, Mrs. Ronke Soyombo in her remarks, appreciated the donors for focusing on children education and nutritional diet, noting that qualitative education cannot be funded by government alone and building the future of education was a task for all.

The Vice President, JFE-SHOJI TRADE CORPORATION, Mr. Shintaro Tsumura said the donation formed part of the company’s CSR in the community, adding that it was a way of showing appreciation to the consumers and by extension, giving back to the society

Tsumura added that the company’s success and satisfaction depended on the growth and development of the community they operate, imploring other private organisation to emulate the gesture

