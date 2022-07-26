Minister: WASA working on equitable supply for all

Entornointeligente.com /

Re­sponse to let­ter to the ed­i­tor pub­lished in Sat­ur­day’s Guardian News­pa­per cap­tioned: «Min­is­ter Gon­za­les: Wa­ter Every 9 days is Un­ac­cept­able.»

I wish to state from the on­set that I am in full agree­ment with the au­thor of the let­ter and, it is for that rea­son, I de­cid­ed to ap­pro­pri­ate­ly re­spond to Coun­cil­lor Shankar Teelucks­ingh in the way I did.

I am not one to re­spond to every pub­lic crit­i­cism be­cause I ac­cept that this is part of the po­lit­i­cal yoke of re­spon­si­bil­i­ty. How­ev­er, as Min­is­ter, I will not al­low any­one to cre­ate pub­lic mis­chief to suit their own nar­row po­lit­i­cal agen­da by de­lib­er­ate­ly con­ceal­ing facts from the pub­lic in or­der to mis­lead them.

I will use this op­por­tu­ni­ty to clar­i­fy any state­ment I made to the me­dia on this mat­ter. I have al­ways held the view that no com­mu­ni­ty in our Re­pub­lic should have a wa­ter sup­ply of once every nine days. It is in­tol­er­a­ble and that must be re­versed. My pub­lic sen­ti­ments on this mat­ter are all very con­sis­tent.

To sup­port my po­si­tion, the Min­istry of Pub­lic Util­i­ties and the Wa­ter and Sew­er­age Au­thor­i­ty have de­signed crit­i­cal projects tar­get­ing those com­mu­ni­ties to en­sure that their wa­ter sup­ply is at a min­i­mum 24/3. That’s the low­est bench­mark for all our on­go­ing projects from my stand­point.

As re­gards the Ce­dros and Ica­cos com­mu­ni­ties, it was brought to my at­ten­tion that some ar­eas in that ser­vice area (Granville) en­joy a 24/7 wa­ter sup­ply whilst oth­er ar­eas in Ce­dros and Ica­cos get wa­ter once every nine days. Clear­ly, this is an ex­am­ple of an in­equitable dis­tri­b­u­tion of wa­ter. In re­sponse, WASA has made cer­tain in­ter­ven­tions to en­sure a more eq­ui­table dis­tri­b­u­tion of the re­source in com­mu­ni­ties with­in this ser­vice zone tar­get­ing ar­eas that re­ceive wa­ter once every nine days. This is to en­sure that their sched­ule can be im­proved to at least 24/3. This is con­sis­tent with what we are do­ing all over the coun­try un­der our Com­mu­ni­ty Wa­ter Im­prove­ment Pro­gramme and the Wa­ter Sup­ply Im­prove­ment Plans (Re­gion­al Plans).

It ap­pears that this in­ter­ven­tion has trou­bled Coun­cil­lor Teelucks­ingh tremen­dous­ly to the ex­tent now that he has em­barked up­on a cam­paign of at­tack­ing some man­agers and the Mem­ber of Par­lia­ment who are work­ing to­wards a more eq­ui­table dis­tri­b­u­tion of wa­ter for the peo­ple of Ce­dros and Ica­cos who have suf­fered with a wa­ter sup­ply of one in nine days for years.

We will not be dis­tract­ed by the good­ly coun­cil­lor. We will con­tin­ue our work to en­sure that every cit­i­zen and every com­mu­ni­ty have ac­cess to clean potable wa­ter in a fair and eq­ui­table en­vi­ron­ment. Whilst we do that, we will not al­low the likes of coun­cil­lor Teelucks­ingh to lie and mis­lead the cit­i­zens.

Mar­vin Gon­za­les

Min­is­ter of Pub­lic Util­i­ties

via email

