Minister promises 7,000 laptops for schools

The Min­istry of Ed­u­ca­tion will dis­trib­ute 7,000 lap­tops this week to means-test­ed stu­dents and teach­ers as it shifts in­to gear on its dig­i­tal trans­for­ma­tion pro­gramme.

This is ac­cord­ing to Min­is­ter of Ed­u­ca­tion Dr Nyan Gads­by-Dol­ly in an ad­dress post­ed to her Face­book page yes­ter­day to wel­come the new aca­d­e­m­ic year which be­gins to­day.

She said some 800 pub­lic schools will re­open their doors to­day and it is the first time in two years that all stu­dents will be back in phys­i­cal class­rooms all at one time for the start of the aca­d­e­m­ic school year.

«In ad­di­tion to the 40,000 de­vices we’ve al­ready dis­trib­uted over the last two years, 7,000 lap­tops will be dis­trib­uted to stu­dents who are means test ap­proved and al­so teach­ers start­ing this week,» she said.

The trans­for­ma­tion pro­gramme, she said, com­pris­es 13 projects in­clud­ing the tran­si­tion to ebooks, the digi­ti­sa­tion of all stu­dent and teacher records and the in­tro­duc­tion of e-class­rooms for all teach­ers.

«Just like the on­line SEA por­tal where you got your re­sults at home, these ini­tia­tives will re­sult in a par­a­digm shift in the ef­fi­cien­cy and ef­fec­tive­ness of the min­istry’s op­er­a­tions,» she said.

There are claims by TTUTA and oth­er ed­u­ca­tion stake­hold­ers such as the Con­cerned Par­ents’ Move­ment that some schools may not be ready for to­day’s re­open­ing of the aca­d­e­m­ic year.

The Min­is­ter did not ad­dress the claims di­rect­ly nor did she men­tion the threat by TTUTA and teach­ers to boy­cott class­es to­day.

But Min­is­ter Gads­by-Dol­ly said the min­istry com­plet­ed struc­tur­al re­pairs at over 120 schools. It is un­cer­tain, from her ad­dress, if these were all the schools iden­ti­fied for work or if schools are re­main­ing with out­stand­ing work to bring it up to par to re­open to­day.

How­ev­er, she did re­veal that Cab­i­net ap­proved a $600 mil­lion plan to un­der­take ma­jor works on some schools.

«While rev­enue is not as freely avail­able as in years past, Cab­i­net has ap­proved a fo­cus on ma­jor re­fur­bish­ments at some of our old­er school plants and com­ple­tion of some of the un­fin­ished school plants. The min­istry will be em­bark­ing on these projects over the next aca­d­e­m­ic year at a cost of over $600 mil­lion,» she said.

With school vi­o­lence be­ing a ma­jor is­sue dur­ing the last aca­d­e­m­ic term, Dr Gads­by-Dol­ly al­so called on par­ents to help in­stil dis­ci­pline in­to their chil­dren for the terms ahead.

