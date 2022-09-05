Minister promises 7,000 laptops for schools

The Ministry of Education will distribute 7,000 laptops this week to means-tested students and teachers as it shifts into gear on its digital transformation programme.
This is according to Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly in an address posted to her Facebook page yesterday to welcome the new academic year which begins today.
She said some 800 public schools will reopen their doors today and it is the first time in two years that all students will be back in physical classrooms all at one time for the start of the academic school year.
«In addition to the 40,000 devices we’ve already distributed over the last two years, 7,000 laptops will be distributed to students who are means test approved and also teachers starting this week,» she said.
The transformation programme, she said, comprises 13 projects including the transition to ebooks, the digitisation of all student and teacher records and the introduction of e-classrooms for all teachers.
«Just like the online SEA portal where you got your results at home, these initiatives will result in a paradigm shift in the efficiency and effectiveness of the ministry’s operations,» she said.
There are claims by TTUTA and other education stakeholders such as the Concerned Parents’ Movement that some schools may not be ready for today’s reopening of the academic year.
The Minister did not address the claims directly nor did she mention the threat by TTUTA and teachers to boycott classes today.
But Minister Gadsby-Dolly said the ministry completed structural repairs at over 120 schools. It is uncertain, from her address, if these were all the schools identified for work or if schools are remaining with outstanding work to bring it up to par to reopen today.
However, she did reveal that Cabinet approved a $600 million plan to undertake major works on some schools.
«While revenue is not as freely available as in years past, Cabinet has approved a focus on major refurbishments at some of our older school plants and completion of some of the unfinished school plants. The ministry will be embarking on these projects over the next academic year at a cost of over $600 million,» she said.
With school violence being a major issue during the last academic term, Dr Gadsby-Dolly also called on parents to help instil discipline into their children for the terms ahead.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian