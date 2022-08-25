Minister praises SFGH nurses caring for abandoned baby

Entornointeligente.com /

Min­is­ter of Health Ter­rence Deyals­ingh is prais­ing staff at the San Fer­nan­do Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal who cared for a ba­by girl af­ter she was found aban­doned by a man on his way to a job in­ter­view at the fa­cil­i­ty.

«Let me ex­press my grat­i­tude to the staff of San Fer­nan­do Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal who re­spond­ed to the cries of that in­fant and who are tak­ing care of that in­fant,» Deyals­ingh said dur­ing yes­ter­day’s vir­tu­al COVID-19 up­date.

He said as far as he knows, it is not a fre­quent oc­cur­rence for peo­ple to aban­don ba­bies at hos­pi­tals.

«To my knowl­edge, this may be one of the first or few oc­ca­sions that has hap­pened in a hos­pi­tal set­ting. I know very of­ten…ba­bies are found in oth­er set­tings but as far as be­ing found in a hos­pi­tal set­ting, this is prob­a­bly the first one that I know of.

«So, it doesn’t seem to be a com­mon event, thank God and re­al­ly, again, con­grat­u­la­tions to the staff at San Fer­nan­do Hos­pi­tal for ris­ing to the oc­ca­sion to take care of this pre­cious life.»

On Mon­day, a two-day-old ba­by girl was found aban­doned in a garbage bag on one of the hall­ways at the hos­pi­tal. She was dis­cov­ered af­ter Emanuel Pierre, who went to the hos­pi­tal for a job in­ter­view. He no­ticed a garbage bag with the top twist­ed and heard nois­es in­side. He opened it and found the ba­by in­side with a note from its moth­er which in­di­cat­ed she could not care for the child, who re­mains un­der the hos­pi­tal’s care un­til the Chil­dren’s Au­thor­i­ty makes an as­sess­ment and rec­om­men­da­tion in the case.

—Rishard Khan

