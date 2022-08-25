Minister praises SFGH nurses caring for abandoned baby

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh is praising staff at the San Fernando General Hospital who cared for a baby girl after she was found abandoned by a man on his way to a job interview at the facility.
«Let me express my gratitude to the staff of San Fernando General Hospital who responded to the cries of that infant and who are taking care of that infant,» Deyalsingh said during yesterday’s virtual COVID-19 update.
He said as far as he knows, it is not a frequent occurrence for people to abandon babies at hospitals.
«To my knowledge, this may be one of the first or few occasions that has happened in a hospital setting. I know very often…babies are found in other settings but as far as being found in a hospital setting, this is probably the first one that I know of.
«So, it doesn’t seem to be a common event, thank God and really, again, congratulations to the staff at San Fernando Hospital for rising to the occasion to take care of this precious life.»
On Monday, a two-day-old baby girl was found abandoned in a garbage bag on one of the hallways at the hospital. She was discovered after Emanuel Pierre, who went to the hospital for a job interview. He noticed a garbage bag with the top twisted and heard noises inside. He opened it and found the baby inside with a note from its mother which indicated she could not care for the child, who remains under the hospital’s care until the Children’s Authority makes an assessment and recommendation in the case.
—Rishard Khan
