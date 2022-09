Entornointeligente.com /

Min­is­ter of Health Ter­rence Deyals­ingh has re­sumed his du­ties as min­is­ter to­day af­ter be­ing hos­pi­talised.

Deyals­ingh went to the Er­ic Williams Med­ical Sci­ences Com­plex, Mount Hope, on Au­gust 29th af­ter ex­pe­ri­enc­ing flu-like symp­toms. How­ev­er, tests ruled out COVID-19 as the cause of his ill­ness. Doc­tors then trans­ferred him to Ari­ma for fur­ther ob­ser­va­tion.

He was re­leased from hos­pi­tal on Au­gust 31st.

