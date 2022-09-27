Minister of Culture reveals the 2022 Independence Activities

Entornointeligente.com /

The Minister for Sports, Culture and Community Development, Hon. Roslyn Paul revealed the 2022 Independence Activities during the opening ceremony at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium forecourt over the weekend. She stated that while many of the national events are standard, this year’s celebrations will be much more special due to the disturbance of the pandemic for the last two years.

Hon. Paul then listed the first set of activities that are carded for the month of October.

Hon. Paul stated that she is sure that the Independence Committee will have something special planned for the public during that week. The Minister then announced the dates for the Madam and Miss Wob Dwiyet pageants.

The National Youth Rally will take place on the 2 nd of November, followed by the National Day of Observance Ceremony and the Cultural Gala on the 3 rd of November. National Day of Community Service will be on the 4 th of November, followed by the Miss OECS Pageant on the 5 th . The Minister mentioned that the many activities during the season, are catered to every single Dominican citizen, resident and visitor.

Independence Celebrations:

