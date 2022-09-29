Entornointeligente.com /

Minister Ian Douglas Dominica’s local production will be taken to the next level during the staging of ‘Ti Village Creole’ Tout Bagai Domnik, a new event that will replace the annual FLOW’s Creole in the Park (CITP) this year.

This was according to Minister for Trade, Commerce, and Entrepreneurship, Ian Douglas who was addressing a press conference organized by the Dominica Festivals Committee (DFC) on Wednesday.

The event, which is a collaboration of the Government of Dominica and the Ministries of Culture, Trade, Agriculture, and Tourism, will be held from Monday 24 to Thursday 27, of October at the Botanic Gardens.

«We will be taking our local production to the next level,» he said. «When you get to the park/gardens this year we will use the opportunity to make a case for Dominican entrepreneurs.»

Douglas continued, «We will be highlighting our vibrant small, medium, and micro-enterprise subsector in Dominica.»

He said all locally manufactured products will be on display.

«We have all of the locally produced products in Dominica to live healthy lives,» Douglas stated. «We have the opportunity to share these rich foods with the rest of the world.»

Douglas went on to state that a new, upgraded, and exciting twist will be added to this daytime activity.

He explained that the event will kick off on Monday with a culture â nou bien dobotâ , Fashion, and Art Tuesday, Wednesday will be branded as Youth in Creole, and on Thursday «we will be introducing Mass Domnik through the mass Carnival Meets Creole expo.»

Meantime, Douglas announced that the ‘Buy Dominica’ campaign will also be launched during the Ti Village Creole.

This he believes will provide the «opportunity and avenue» to build market confidence once again.

«Let’s get Dominica back on the regional market to reenergize the Dominica brand and to raise awareness both here and abroad that we can influence consumersâ desire for Dominican fresh produce and value-added products,» he stated.

Douglas revealed that there will also be a kid’s corner where families can enjoy themselves

with their loved ones.

He encourages the general public to participate in the event.

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica News Online

Entornointeligente.com