Minister Hinds meets with French Ambassador

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds met with French Ambassador his Excellency Didier Chabert and Mr. Derek Parker, Economic Officer, today.
According to a press release from the Ministry, the meeting presented an opportunity for further discussions on new areas for security and defence cooperation between both countries.
Minister Hinds extended thanks to Ambassador Chabert for the continued contribution of the French government to national drug interdiction and counter trafficking efforts and affirmed that upcoming bilateral cooperation initiatives would continue to redound to the benefit of both countries.
Ambassador Chabert also extended best wishes in anticipation of the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the independence of Trinidad and Tobago. Also present at the meeting was Deputy Director, International Affairs Unit, Ministry of National Security, Major (Ret’d) Richard Lynch.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian