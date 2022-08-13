Minister Hinds meets with French Ambassador

Entornointeligente.com /

Min­is­ter of Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty Fitzger­ald Hinds met with French Am­bas­sador his Ex­cel­len­cy Di­di­er Chabert and Mr. Derek Park­er, Eco­nom­ic Of­fi­cer, to­day.

Ac­cord­ing to a press re­lease from the Min­istry, the meet­ing pre­sent­ed an op­por­tu­ni­ty for fur­ther dis­cus­sions on new ar­eas for se­cu­ri­ty and de­fence co­op­er­a­tion be­tween both coun­tries.

Min­is­ter Hinds ex­tend­ed thanks to Am­bas­sador Chabert for the con­tin­ued con­tri­bu­tion of the French gov­ern­ment to na­tion­al drug in­ter­dic­tion and counter traf­fick­ing ef­forts and af­firmed that up­com­ing bi­lat­er­al co­op­er­a­tion ini­tia­tives would con­tin­ue to re­dound to the ben­e­fit of both coun­tries.

Am­bas­sador Chabert al­so ex­tend­ed best wish­es in an­tic­i­pa­tion of the cel­e­bra­tion of the 60th an­niver­sary of the in­de­pen­dence of Trinidad and To­ba­go. Al­so present at the meet­ing was Deputy Di­rec­tor, In­ter­na­tion­al Af­fairs Unit, Min­istry of Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty, Ma­jor (Ret’d) Richard Lynch.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

