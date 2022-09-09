Minister Cox discusses Social Protection Systems with UNDP Trinidad and Tobago

Entornointeligente.com /

Min­is­ter of So­cial De­vel­op­ment and Fam­i­ly Sen­a­tor the Ho­n­ourable Don­na Cox, on Fri­day, Sep­tem­ber 9, 2022, met with Mr. Ger­ar­do No­to, the Unit­ed Na­tions De­vel­op­ment Pro­gramme (UNDP) Trinidad and To­ba­go In­ter­im Res­i­dent Rep­re­sen­ta­tive to dis­cuss the up­com­ing XIV Min­is­te­r­i­al Fo­rum for De­vel­op­ment in Latin Amer­i­ca and the Caribbean Con­fer­ence in Cuen­ca, Ecuador sched­uled for Sep­tem­ber 29-30, 2022. Join­ing the meet­ing was Shar­i­fa Ali-Ab­dul­lah, Deputy Res­i­dent Rep­re­sen­ta­tive at the UNDP Trinidad and To­ba­go Of­fice. Al­so present at the meet­ing was Per­ma­nent Sec­re­tary at the Min­istry, Jacque­line John­son, as well as oth­er tech­ni­cal of­fi­cers at the Min­istry.

The meet­ing in­clud­ed cor­dial dis­cus­sions on op­por­tu­ni­ties for ex­change pro­grammes and ini­tia­tives, as well as greater col­lab­o­ra­tion on so­cial pro­tec­tion in times of un­cer­tain­ty. The meet­ing al­so formed part of the Min­is­ter’s on­go­ing strat­e­gy to form al­liances and col­lab­o­rate with var­i­ous Mis­sions and Em­bassies to­ward a more re­spon­sive and mul­ti­fac­eted so­cial ser­vices de­liv­ery. The UNDP, in par­tic­u­lar, is a key part­ner in the so­cial pro­tec­tion sys­tem as it pro­vides on­go­ing tech­ni­cal sup­port in var­i­ous as­pects of so­cial pro­tec­tion in Trinidad and To­ba­go.

Dur­ing the meet­ing, Min­is­ter Cox took the op­por­tu­ni­ty to pro­vide per­ti­nent in­for­ma­tion about the Min­istry’s up­com­ing projects, in­clu­sive of the Na­tion­al Reg­istry for Vul­ner­a­ble Per­sons (NRVP). The Reg­is­ter is in­tend­ed to be a cut­ting-edge, com­put­er­ized data­base that will be used to col­lect, store, and process vi­tal in­for­ma­tion on vul­ner­a­ble per­sons across our Twin-is­land Re­pub­lic, on a sin­gle plat­form. It forms part of the pol­i­cy and re­search agen­da for the MS­DFS aimed at ad­dress­ing crit­i­cal pol­i­cy gaps in the Min­istry as well as en­sur­ing that de­ci­sion-mak­ing is da­ta-dri­ven. There­fore, we are look­ing for­ward to iden­ti­fy­ing da­ta sources to pop­u­late the NRVP and act as a li­ai­son be­tween so­cial sec­tor Min­istries/Agen­cies to en­sure that in­for­ma­tion re­quest­ed is sub­mit­ted in the ap­pro­pri­ate for­mat and in a time­ly man­ner. Dis­cus­sions were al­so held on the Min­istry’s im­pend­ing trans­for­ma­tion, in terms of dig­i­tiz­ing so­cial ser­vices.

Min­is­ter Cox fur­ther ex­pressed that she looks for­ward to par­tic­i­pat­ing in the up­com­ing round­table dis­cus­sions at the Caribbean Con­fer­ence in Ecuador. Min­is­ter Cox is ex­pect­ed to speak at round­table 1, ad­dress­ing the top­ic ‘So­cial Pro­tec­tion in times of un­cer­tain­ty’. She not­ed that it’s im­por­tant to share ex­pe­ri­ences and col­lab­o­rate with oth­er Min­is­ters, as their so­cial ex­pe­ri­ences may be sim­i­lar to the ones fac­ing Trinidad and To­ba­go to­day. The di­a­logue will be fo­cused on ‘Ef­fec­tive Gov­er­nance: From Na­tion­al to the Lo­cal Lev­el’; ‘Un­lock­ing Fi­nanc­ing for So­cial De­vel­op­ment’; and ‘New Chal­lenges for So­cial In­sti­tu­tion­al­i­ty and Re­gion­al Co­op­er­a­tion’.

From the dis­cus­sions held, Mr. No­to not­ed that the con­fer­ence will bring a pletho­ra of ben­e­fits to Trinidad and To­ba­go, as it will ex­plore the need to re­think so­cial pro­tec­tion sys­tems in the re­gion in or­der to col­lec­tive­ly man­age risks, par­tic­u­lar­ly giv­en the chang­ing dy­nam­ics with­in the Caribbean di­as­po­ra.

In clos­ing, Min­is­ter Cox ex­tend­ed her grat­i­tude to the UNDP Trinidad and To­ba­go Of­fice for their con­tin­ued sup­port in the ar­eas of sus­tain­able, so­cial de­vel­op­ment, and looks for­ward to fur­ther meet­ings aimed at en­hanc­ing the lives of vul­ner­a­ble cit­i­zens.

