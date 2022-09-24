Minister congratulates NGC, bpTT on new gas deal

Entornointeligente.com /

A new gas sup­ply con­tract has been signed which se­cures fu­ture gas sup­ply to the Na­tion­al Gas Com­pa­ny (NGC),.

This gas will be utilised for the down­stream petro­chem­i­cal sec­tor and elec­tric­i­ty pro­duc­tion, a state­ment from the En­er­gy Min­istry said.

«The new gas sup­ply arrange­ment augers well for the fu­ture of T&T’s en­er­gy sec­tor and is the re­sult of the work of the Min­istry of En­er­gy and En­er­gy In­dus­tries, the NGC and bpTT,» the re­lease ex­plained.

It added the sanc­tion­ing of this fu­ture gas sup­ply was part of the dis­cus­sions which took place at the bp Head­quar­ters, St James’ Square, Lon­don, UK, be­tween Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley and Bernard Looney, CEO of bp’s Glob­al Op­er­a­tions on Sep­tem­ber 15, 2022.

Dur­ing these talks En­er­gy Min­is­ter Stu­art Young was al­so in at­ten­dance, as well as bp ex­ec­u­tives in­clud­ing An­ja-Is­abel Dotzen­rath, EVP gas and low car­bon en­er­gy.

«The Gov­ern­ment wel­comes this cru­cial fu­ture sup­ply gas which is a clear and tan­gi­ble in­di­ca­tor of bp’s con­tin­ued com­mit­ment to T&T,» the re­lease added.

It said Young al­so con­grat­u­lat­ed both com­pa­nies for ne­go­ti­at­ing in a col­lab­o­ra­tive man­ner.

