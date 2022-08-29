Mini tornado tears off 5 roofs in Ste Madeleine

radhi[email protected]
Blustery winds described by residents as a «mini tornado» spun through Ste Madeleine yesterday afternoon, ripping off five roofs and bringing down electrical lines.
The power was knocked out in several parts of South Trinidad for a short period as lightning and thunder rumbled and crackled from the northwest.
Last night, 68-year-old polio survivor Lennox Ramdhanie and his neighbours Evans Jadoonanan, Seeta Sundar, Ricky Deonarine and Meywah Sonny were busy trying to cover their roofs with tarpaulin.
Speaking to Guardian Media, Ramdhanie said he was thankful that no one was hurt even though dangerous electrical lines had been pulled to the ground.
Recalling the disaster, Ramdhanie said: «There were dark clouds, a lot of lightning and thunder, then I heard a strange rumbling and when I looked I realised that about two-thirds of my roof was gone.
Hobbling on crutches and unable to get out of the house on his own, Ramdhanie called for help and Jadoonanan came to his rescue. Parts of Jadoonanan’s roof also blew off.
«I could not even think. I am a polio survivor and I walk with the aid of crutches. It was devastating to see the house roofless and everything getting wet. The neighbour helped me to move the stuff and put it where it was dry,» Ramdhanie explained.
Asked where he would be sleeping last night, Ramdhanie said he had a couple of friends but said once his bedroom was dry, he would be sleeping in his own roofless house.
«It was a terrible thing to experience. I was a bit scared knowing that the roof is gone and nothing we could do to save the couch, computers, television and bed,» he added.
Up to 7 pm, Ramdhanie said they were awaiting T&TEC to disconnect the hanging electrical lines.
«Some wires are hanging and it is a dangerous situation. I was hoping for a better response from T&TEC. We have received a tarpaulin and we have covered what we could,» Ramdhanie added.
Guardian Media contacted an official in T&TEC who promised to respond to disconnect the lines.
Meanwhile, Jadoonanan said his house suffered minor roof damage.
«I don’t know if this was a mini tornado but it felt like that,» he added.
Meanwhile, councillor Shawn Premchand said this was the second time in as many weeks that residents of Corinth Settlement were hit hard by disaster.
«We still dealing with flooding and now we have a freak storm. They say this came in like a tornado. It’s not too far from here we had major flooding,» Premchand said.
Premchand said he had forwarded the reports to the Disaster Management Unit for further assistance.
«I will also assist in applying for grants from the Ministry of Social Development,» he added.
Meanwhile, parts of San Fernando also experienced flooding.
At Scott Street, San Fernando, a fruit vendor was caught by surprise as the floods rose under his tent within a matter of minutes.
Resident Shamoon Ali said the drainage in the area was deplorable.
«This is something we are accustomed with. They are always telling us they coming to fix the drain but the drain is never fixed. We had an iron bridge and they come and put a concrete bridge so instead of the water going straight down, it bounces and comes up Scott Street now,» he said.
He added, «The water will go down quickly but it leaves us in distress. We had an iron bridge and a car bouncing it, so the water coming down from under Hillside and it is not going in the river.»
